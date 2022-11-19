Sara Frances (Andrews) Cheavens
On Friday, November 11, 2022, Sara Frances Cheavens, age 86, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 16, 1936, in Longview, Texas to William “Ed” and Mary Graham Andrews.
Strike up the band, sound the horns, ring the bells, beat the drums...Sara got her wings. Sara loved to make an entrance. She was known for her raspy voice that you could hear from a mile away! She always held her head up high and her back straight, something she learned during her time as a Kilgore Rangerette.She was a classy woman that would never leave the house unless she was dressed for the occasion.
Survivors include her sons, David Lindsey of Dallas, and Meredith Lindsey of Fairfield. Sara was “Mimi” to her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Rob Gaylord, Katherine and Tony Armstrong, David Charles Lindsey, John, William, Luke, and Laura Lindsey. Great grandchildren: Henderson, Charlie, Will, Hudson, Holland, and Wayne. Karen Andrews, sister-in-law, her nieces and her fur baby, Buster.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Buck Cheavens, her sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Jim Knight, and brother, George Andrews.
Sara was raised in Longview. She attended Kilgore College where she was a became a Kilgore Rangerette. After college, Sara moved to Diboll to raise her sons. She then moved to Houston and became an Escrow Officer. Sara later moved back to Lufkin to take care of her “Buck”. She loved to travel all over the world. Her very favorite place was Greece, where she spent many months at a time.Sara recently moved to Weatherford and was cared for by her granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Special thank you to Kathy Pender and Cindy McDaniel, and the caregivers at West Fork in Weatherford. Her family and friends remember her as strong, confident, creative, cultured, and loving. Sara kept her strength until the end.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
