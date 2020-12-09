Thomas Ray Ainsworth Sr.
Services for Thomas Ray Ainsworth Sr., 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Ainsworth died Dec. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Willie Caraway
Services for Willie Caraway, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Caraway died Dec. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Georgia Mae Curry
Graveside services for Georgia Mae Curry, 91, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin. Mrs. Curry was born May 24, 1929, in Corrigan and died Dec. 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation was held prior to the graveside service. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Paul Lee Marino
Services for Paul Lee Marino, 42, of Euless, formerly of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Marino died Dec. 7, 2020, in Euless.
George Emery Rowe
Services for George Emery Rowe, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Rowe was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Daingerfield, and died Dec. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Joe Salato
Service for Joe Salvato, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Salvato died in Lufkin.
Rosie Stewart
Services for Rosie Stewart, 72, of Shreveport, Louisiana, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Stewart died Dec. 5, 2020, in Dallas.
Margaret Trantham
Memorial services for Margaret Trantham, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Trantham was born July 30, 1935, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and died Dec. 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
