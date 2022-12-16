Frances Lynn Norris
Frances Lynn Norris, born May 21, 1948, passed away on December 12, 2022.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard E. Norris, stepson (prefer loveson) Mike Norris and daughter-in-law (prefer daughter-in-heart) Krista Norris and grandson Caleb Norris, who all reside in Bountiful, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard E. Small and Rena Mae Funderburk, and her sister, Judith Keene.
Fran attended public schools in Lufkin, Texas. She graduated in 1966 from Lufkin High School. Upon graduation, she started college at Stephen F. Austin State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1970.
Her teaching career began at Coston Elementary in Lufkin ISD and was there from 1970-1973. After completing a Masters of Education, she taught at Ridgemont Elementary in Fort Bend ISD from 1973-1977. After moving to The Woodlands, she began working in Conroe ISD where she remained until retirement in 1999. In 1977, she taught third grade at Lamar Elementary. In 1978, Mr. Thompson took half of the teaching staff from Lamar to Hailey Elementary and was there from 1978-1983. The last three years at Hailey she was the assistant principal. In 1983, she was named the Language Arts Coordinator for CISD and remained there until retirement in 1999.
Anyone who met Fran loved her and she would return that love a hundredfold. First, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and from that relationship, she treated everyone with great kindness, love, and respect. She practiced her faith everyday of her life. She enjoyed being a “Preacher’s Kid” as her father was a pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas.
Fran was always active in the church she attended. She had a beautiful alto voice and sang in the choir and naturally, she taught kids in Sunday school. Fran was a member of FBC in The Woodlands before moving to FBC Conroe after she married Richard.
Fran was an artist and enjoyed anything she could create with her imagination and her hands. After retirement, she enjoyed any kind of travel, camping, and playing 42 dominoes. She and Richard made many trips around the country in their fifth wheel pulled by a much loved diesel truck they owned for 23 years.
In 2019, tragically Fran was diagnosed with Dementia/Alzheimer’s. She was very self-aware and disturbed by her confusion, but still carried on until she lost a lot of weight and developed a lot of pain. Nine days ago it was determined she had stage 4 Kidney Cancer that had spread all over her body. On Monday of this week she passed away and met her glorious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and entered into heaven with a heavenly body and a clear mind.
Celebration of life will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to service at First Baptist Church Conroe. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Scholarship Fund of Ladies Friendship Luncheon at First Baptist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cashnerconroe.com for the Norris family.
