Funeral services for Gwendolyn (Praker) Sanders, 84, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Pastor Mark Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders was born December 9, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to the late Martha Elouise (Shepherd) and Russell Joseph Praker, and died Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Lufkin at Hospice in the Pines.
Gwynn grew up in La Marque, Texas. She followed her childhood sweetheart, Glenden, to Baylor University. After he graduated from Baylor, they moved to Hereford, Texas to begin his ministry. She completed her degree in education at West Texas State University. She taught at Thackerville, Oklahoma, Diboll, and Lufkin. She earned her Master’s in Library Science from Sam Houston State University. Then, she served as a librarian in Lufkin and Jasper. Gwynn retired from education in 2000. Mrs. Sanders had a very generous and giving spirit and she loved to give to people in creative ways. Her hobbies included sewing, bargain shopping, reading, and painting. Mrs. Sanders was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Lufkin and served alongside her husband.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Laurie and Robby Hefner, David and Kathleen Sanders, Leslie and Wayne Ashby, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Natalie and Trey Jansing, Katie and Blake Betts, Rebekah Sanders, Russell Sanders, Alexandra and Andrew Roybal-Cano, Hannah Ashby, Tate Ashby; great-grandchild, Aaron Jansing; brother-in-law, Richard Parker; nephew, Kelly Parker; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenden Sanders; sister, Sheila Parker; and nephew, Jay Parker.
Pallbearers will be Mark Morris, Greg Dotson, David Ormsby, Pat Oates, David Hearne, Trey Jansing, Blake Betts, and Andrew Roybal-Cano.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin, Organ Repair Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
