Services for Zelma Hughes, 92, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Steve Cowart officiating. A private graveside service will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Rusk.
Mrs. Hughes was born March 25, 1929 in Center, Texas, the daughter of the late Mary Holland (Wilson) and Robert Johnson. She passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Hughes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed for many years at Timberland Pharmacy. She enjoyed playing with her great-granddaughter Oliva, keeping her grandpuppies and watching old shows on ME TV.
Survivors include her daughter, Edwina Mills of Lufkin; grandchildren, Dustin Mills and wife Kristan, James Aaron Hughes and wife Shelbi and Amanda Hughes; great-granddaughter, Olivia Hughes; and special friends, Ginger and Kim Zeagler and David Chunn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brittian Hughes; son, James Robert Hughes; grandson, John Wesley Mills; and her parents.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hughes’ family wishes to give special thanks to the staffs of A-Pineywoods Home Health and Harbor Hospice for the loving care given to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.