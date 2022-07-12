Janet Elaine (Doyle) Grubbs, 60 passed away in her home in Dickinson, Texas, on June 23, 2022. Janet was born on July 31, 1961, in Houston Texas to loving parents Norman Wade and Nancy Carol Doyle and attended all her school years in Hudson, Texas. Janet met and married the love of her life Russell Grubbs and they spent twenty-two wonderful years together. Janet was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many people. Janet is described as outgoing, full of life, incredibly artistic. She enjoyed dancing, crafting and loved the beach and adored sea turtles. Janet's favorite vacation was a week in the Grand Caymans and had a chance to experience the Caribbean islands. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Dunn Chapel at 1212 FM 706, Lufkin, TX 75904 with Bob Owen officiating.
Janet is preceded in death by her adoring parents, mother-in-Law June Brown, brother-in-Law Christopher Grubbs, Uncle Max Hopper, and Uncle Dan Hopper. Left to cherish her beautiful life are her husband and Best Friend Russell Grubbs of Dickinson, Texas, son John Hill of Lufkin, Texas, brother Randy and wife Denise Doyle of Pflugerville, Texas, sisters Rhonda and wife Connie Cameron of Galveston, Texas, and Jennifer and husband Doug Boone of Onalaska, Texas, sister-in-law Shana Black of Dickinson, Texas; nieces and nephews Billy Doyle, Trey Doyle Edmond, Alan Black, Michael and Jordon Black, Karissa and John Wallace, JennaKate Boone, and Ian Boone, Jeremy and Elizabeth Fisher, Jason and Amanda Fisher; aunts and uncles Amanda Doyle of Groveton, David Bailey, Richard Hopper of Richardson, Julie Hopper of Mercer, PA, Jo Hopper of Dallas, and George and Suzy Brown of Dunkirk New York, and a number cousins, great nieces, other family members & friends. Janet also had a special place in her heart for our fur babies Mary, Sasha, and Bella. All have passed, but a Janet has a special connection with our last "Westie" Bella. Bella stayed beside her until she passed and chose to be with her and protect her three days later as Bella passed away from a broken heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.