Funeral services for Sandra Kay Griffin, 72, of Lufkin will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church with Brother Josh Reneau, Pastor Joe Stanley, Brother Dathaniel Campbell, and Reverend Mark Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Griffin was born May 23, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Betty (Choate) and Neuman Ellis, Sr., and died Friday, November 26, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Griffin, a descendant of Antonio Gil Y’Barbo, had resided in Lufkin since 1970. She taught at Groveton ISD for 1 year, and then at Central ISD for the next 31 years. She loved anything outdoors, especially deer and squirrel hunting, fishing, and camping. Mrs. Griffin was a pioneer woman. She traveled to every U.S. state except Hawaii. Mrs. Griffin was a member of Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her husband, G.R. “Rabbit” Griffin of Lufkin; her cur/ridgeback mix dog, Cody; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Johnnie McWilliams of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Neuman, Jr. and Cassy Ellis of Nacogdoches; nephews and niece, Neuman “Trey” Ellis of Nacogdoches, Sarah Ellis Boyd and husband Robert of Spring Branch, and John Ellis McWilliams of Carrollton; great-niece, Raegan Kaye Boyd; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Reva and Drayton Solly of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Ann Griffin of Lufkin; and a number of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Sue Davis.
Pallbearers will be Trey Ellis, Drayton “Bud” Solly, Jessie Lee, Aston Lee, Timothy Solly, and Morgan Inman.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, 3200 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
