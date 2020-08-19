Wally Chandler
A mass of Christian burial for Wally Chandler, 74, of Wells, will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Chandler was born March 20, 1946 in Sugar Land, Texas, the daughter of the late Santiago Flores and Albessa (Villarreal) Flores, and died Friday, August 14, 2020 in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Chandler was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin. She worked as a schoolteacher for Nacogdoches ISD. Mrs. Chandler was a great artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend. Mrs. Chandler had a heart of gold and would sacrifice everything for her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Wayne Chandler of Wells; son, Chris Flores of San Antonio, TX; son, Eleno Flores of Wells, TX; sister, Albessa Farley of Lake Jackson, TX; nephew, Adam Farley; nephew and wife, Isaac and Sarah Farley; and great nephew, Levi Santiago Farley.
Pallbearers will be Reese Grayson, Brent King, Santiago Flores, and Christopher Flores.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Milton Martin and Doyle Wayne King.
Special memorials may be made to the Rube Sessions Memorial Library, 298 Rusk Ave, Wells, TX 75976.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.