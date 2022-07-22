Services for Barbara Ann Brittain, 87, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the San Augustine City Cemetery. She was born Dec. 28, 1934, and died July 20, 2022.
Elizabeth Ann Houston
Services for Elizabeth Ann Houston, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Woods Memorial Temple Church. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Garden. She was born Nov. 21, 1964, and died on July 7, 2022. Colonial Mortuary.
Patricia Ann (King) Jones
Services for Patricia Ann (King) Jones, 62, of Wells, will be at 11 a.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Sweet Union Cemetery. She was born Dec. 28, 1959, and died on July 17, 2022.
Mary ‘Lovene’ (Bentley) Price
Graveside services for Mary “Lovene” (Bentley) Price, 93, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at McRae Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Nov. 16, 1928, and died July 20, 2022.
Leonard Harlen Robison
Services for Leonard Harlen Robison, 65, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Diboll. He was born Oct. 13, 1956, and died June 15, 2022. All Families Mortuary & Creamation Service.
