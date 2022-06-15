Death notices Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James W. (Wes) MeltonMemorial services for James W. (Wes) Melton will be held at a later date. He was born Aug. 25, 1966, and died May 20, 2022. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Melton Wes Cremation James W. Memorial Service Funeral Home Arrangement Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuntington police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old coworkerGrand jury indicts Lufkin man accused in Sonic shooting deathAngelina County searching for runaway inmateIndictment could slow roll of 5 Deuce Hoova Crips member charged in Walmart theftsLufkin man accused of sexually, physically assaulting his wifeWoman, three children injured in one-vehicle rollover wreck on loopMan indicted for actions in vehicle accident that caused deathHumble man taken to Nacogdoches hospital after rollover 18-wheeler accident on Highway 59Grand jury indicts Lufkin man accused of stabbing, cutting another man in 2020Two kids in rollover wreck treated and released; condition update not known for woman, other child who were flown to hospital Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
