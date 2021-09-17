Alto — Graveside funeral services for Bobby Gene Jackson, 83, of the Barsola Community near Alto will be Friday, September 17, at 11 AM at the Arnold Cemetery in Barsola with Bro. Wes Matchett officiating. Mr. Jackson passed away Tuesday, September 14, in Lufkin. He was born October 27, 1937 in the Barsola Community to Robert Lee Jackson and Vera Vertis Cruseturner Jackson. Mr. Jackson lived in the Barsola Community all of his life and was a member of the Forest Baptist Church. He had previously been a member of the First Baptist Church in Wells and served as a deacon there. Bobby had retired from Southwest Color Printing in Lufkin and became a rancher and chicken farmer. He loved his cows and his dog Bear. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Harold Jackson. Bobby is survived by wife Delores M Jackson of Alto, son Keith Jackson and wife Tasha of Alto, daughters Gay Hicks and husband Kenneth of Alto, Teresa Cheatham and husband Kevin of Texarkana, Tx, Beverly Dinsdale and husband Luke of Pulaski, Tennessee and Carla Revard and husband Shannon of Alto, grandchildren Josh Hicks, Jeremy Jackson and wife Robyn, Jaleea Downs and husband Brian, Jake Hicks and wife Destini, Jorden Fulton and husband Trent, Devin Payne, Lynsi Fletcher and husband Drew, Danae’ Ogles and husband Justin, Lance Cheatham and wife Rachel and Brady Tucker as well as 26 great grandchildren. No visitation is scheduled. Memorials may be made to Forest Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.