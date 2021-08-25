Memorial services for Lonnie Dale Stanley, 75, of Huntington were held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Cary Modisett officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Stanley was born December 30, 1945 in the Goose Creek Community of Baytown, Texas to the late Ruby Faye (Rhodes) and Ezra Henry Stanley, and died Friday, August 21, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Stanley’s name was synonymous with fishing. If you were a fisherman, you knew who Lonnie Stanley was. He was a professional fisherman and inventor and manufacturer of the “Stanley Jig”. He was also an avid hunter. Mr. Stanley was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patsy Stanley of Huntington; daughters and son-in-law, Shana and Greg Goins, Jana Lowery, and Sandy Williams, all of Huntington; grandchildren and spouses, David Stephens, Stanley Click, Sara Minshew, Jessica Lowery, Cole and Kalyn Lowery, Will Matteson, Madisyn and Cody Berry, Callie Williams, Landee Williams, and Hunter Goins; great-grandchildren, June Berry, Sunny Berry, Landon Claire Lowery, and future great-grandson Lincoln Cole Lowery; sister, Joyce Renfro of Zavalla; beloved nieces and nephews, John David Renfro, William Flournoy, Mark Holland, Kelly Oliver, Casey Hanna, Cecilia Flournoy, and Patricia Jones; special friends, Randy Hanna, Bill Fondren, Steve Stark, Gary Howington, Cliff Wiedman, and John Hale; and many unrelated friends he was surrogate Pepaw to.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tres McMullen; and sister, Patsy Jordan.
The family extends special thanks to all the employees of Stanley Jigs.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
