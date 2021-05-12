Betty Jean Bruce
Graveside services for Betty Jean Bruce, 83, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, Texas.
Mrs. Bruce was born June 30, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas, to Jack Brewer and Ola (Cravens) Brewer, and died Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Lufkin.
She attended SFA and obtained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a Master’s degree in Home Economics. Mrs. Bruce taught school for Central ISD for 33 years as well as teaching a couple of years at Lufkin State School. She was a caring and loving person.
She is survived by her son, Michael Bruce of Huntington; daughter, Angie Brewer of Pollok; daughter, Shari Duhachek of Escondido, CA; grandchildren, Alyssa Duhachek, Chase Brewer, Dustin Brewer, Heather Howell, Stacee Andrews, and Stuart Thornton; great-grandchildren, Anistyn Kayte Brewer, Aspyn Brewer, Braden Charles, Case Andrews, Dusty Brewer, Kaden Brewer, Lillian Andrews, Oakley Howell, Olivia Howell, and Reighlyn Brewer; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Bruce was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Pete Bruce, who died in 2005; brother, Carl Brewer of Wells, TX; and sister, Geraldine Kent of Escondido, CA.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stuart Thornton, Dustin Brewer, and Chase Brewer.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
