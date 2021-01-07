Harold T. 'Toby' Appleman
Graveside services for Harold T. “Toby” Appleman, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Appleman was born Aug. 5, 1943, and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
April Wall Barnes
Services for April Wall Barnes, 47, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Ms. Barnes was born April 25, 1973, in Nacogdoches and died Jan. 1, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Jose Cruz Barrera Jr.
Private Mass for Jose Cruz Barrera Jr., 42, of Lufkin, will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Private interment will be in the Forest Haven Cemetery. Mr. Barrera was born Aug. 28, 1978, in Lufkin, and died Jan. 2, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Inell Cole
Services for Inell Cole, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Cole died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Allie Dora Fulton
Allie Dora Fulton, 95, of Diboll, was born Dec. 15, 1925, and died Jan. 4, 2021, in Conroe. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Frank Lane
Services for Frank Lane are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Lane died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Barbara Mitchell
Services for Barbara Mitchell, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Mitchell died Jan. 5, 2021, in Houston.
Raymond Eugene Philley
Services for Raymond Eugene Philley, 63, of Bronson, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Philley was born Oct. 21, 1957, in Houston and died Jan. 4, 2021, in Bronson.
William Delmar Reynolds
Graveside services for William Delmar Reynolds, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Reynolds was born Aug. 6, 1926, in Brown County, and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Warren Samuel 'Sam' Jacobs Taylor
Services for Warren Samuel “Sam” Jacobs Taylor, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday. Mr. Taylor was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, and died Jan. 4, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.