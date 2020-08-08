Diedre Nan Cook Gilbert
Diedre Nan Cook Gilbert was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 14, 1944 and she went to be with her Heavenly Father and all of her angels on July 27, 2020. She is the daughter of Jarrett Blakley Cook, Jr. and Essie Pauline Nerren Cook. Diedre was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, family member, and friend. She was so much to so many and absolutely one like no other. Momma, Mom, Meme, Aunt DeDe, Diedre, Dee…yes, so much to so many and she filled every role with her whole, entire heart.
Diedre grew up in Lufkin, Texas and graduated from Lufkin High School. She was a brilliant and accomplished concert pianist, having begun piano lessons at six years old. Diedre played the piano and organ for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, First Methodist Church, and Clawson Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas, then becoming the musical director at Clawson Baptist Church. Upon playing the Christmas cantata one year, her former musical instructor stated that she had never in her life heard the Christmas cantata played so beautifully and perfectly. That attention and dedication to her incredible talent never waned.
Diedre was a dedicated and highly skilled Executive Administrative Assistant in her professional career, until her retirement. During her career, she also acquired her real estate license and took courses in court reporting, in which she excelled. She brought the same positive attitude and humor to all of her professional undertakings—keeping everyone smiling and looking on the bright side—just as she did with everyone in her life.
Diedre loved cooking and entertaining family and friends, and the larger the group, the better. She loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved people, and she loved her furry children beyond measure. Her smile, her laugh, and her inner and outward beauty resonate long after having met her. Diedre loved life, with all of its joys and challenges, and she had a strength that ran as deep as her commitment and loyalty to those she loved. Her incredible strength came from her infinite faith in God. She was a prayer warrior, and her heart and her spirit were that much more beautiful because of her ability to never judge. Diedre never expected anyone to be like her in order to be right. She loved the diversity of people and embraced people just as they are. Diedre was a shining example of what love and acceptance looks like. She is in our hearts forever and ever and ever.
Diedre is survived by her daughter, Lesa Caryl Dixon Styles, of Houston; Sunny Gayle Rodgers, of Houston; grandson, Evan Paul Styles, of New Braunfels; step-children, Tammy Lynn Gilbert Edge and her husband, Troy Edge, of Mont Belvieu, and Robert Lee Gilbert, Jr. and his wife, Tyra Young Gilbert, of Deer Park; step-grandchildren, Sarah Ann Monaghan and Ella Jane Gilbert; step-great-grandchild, Cayden Nolan Anderson; sister, Amanda Cook Gilbert and her husband, Randy Gilbert; nieces and nephews, Adriane Matthews Heffelfinger, Lauren Matthews Lusk, Blake Matthews, Greg Matthews, Randa Gilbert, and Robbie Gilbert; great-nieces and great-nephews, Madeline Heffelfinger, Matthew Heffelfinger, Andrew Heffelfinger, Dylan Lusk, Brenden Lusk, and Nick Williams; and great-great-nephew, Randall Hendrix Williams. She is also survived by other family members and close friends who love her so dearly. Diedre was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Gilbert, in 2019; her mother, Essie Pauline Nerren Cook, in 1996; and her father, Jarrett Blakley Cook, Jr. in 1988.
Because these are very challenging times due to the pandemic, and keeping everyone safe is the utmost priority, Diedre wished to have a virtual memorial service with Rev. Ronnie Jordan officiating. Details of this service will be made available in the upcoming days.
Diedre was a lover of all animals and supported those organizations attending to animal safety and wellbeing. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the SPCA or any animal rescue of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.