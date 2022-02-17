William T. “Tommy” Carver

Graveside services for William “Tommy” T. Carver, 83, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Mills Cemetery in Houston County with Major Paul White officiating.
Mr. Carver was born May 4, 1938, in Williams, Arizona, to Bill Level Carver and Inez (Temple) Carver, and died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in Houston.
Mr. Carver served in the United States Navy. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lufkin. Mr. Carver enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. He loved traveling the United States and the world during his days in the Navy. Mr. Carver worked as a supervisor at Temple Inland for 22 years and was awarded 27 machinery improvements. He was a Mason at Lodge No 669 AF & AM for 36 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Lively of Concrete, WA; son, William T. Carver, Jr. of Lufkin; 4 grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Dean Linton of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Bob Mayfield of Tyler; brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Carver of Huntington; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dewayne and Alice Mills of Weches, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Carver was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby Carver; son, Morgan Stripling; son-in-law, Phillip Lively; sisters, Juanita Youngblood, Frances Walker, and Earline Mullan; brothers, B.L. Carver, Richard Carver, and Robert Carver; and sisters-in-law, Ann Carver and Jennie Carver.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
