Services for Joe Leediker, Sr., 92, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Gary Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Leediker was born April 24, 1928 in Crockett, Texas, the son of the late Edna (Hairston) and John Frank Leediker. He passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Leediker was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had been employed with the U. S. Postal Service and also was the owner of Galaxy Furniture. He served in the National Guard.
Mr. Leediker is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jean (Ivie) Leediker of Lufkin; sons, Joe (Bubba) F. Leediker of Lufkin and Ken Leediker and companion, John Graham of Nashville, TN; grandson, Jeremy and Heather Leediker of Houston; great-grandson, Evan Leediker; stepdaughter, DeJee Garrett; stepson, Pat Garrett; step-granddaughter, Addisyn Garrett; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Garrett, Ron Hester, Scott Looney, Rob Looney, James McCarty and Gavin Looney. Honorary pallbearer will be Carlos Pichau.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Joyce (George) Leediker.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Leediker’s memory may be made to the Parkview Baptist Church, and Alzheimer’s Association.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to service time Monday at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
