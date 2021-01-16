Ed (Eddie) H. Burkett
Funeral services for Ed (Eddie) H. Burkett, 91, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Dr. Darryl Smith and Brother Mike Calhoun officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Burkett was born January 7, 1930 in Livingston, Texas to the late Ruby (Lenard) and Tommy Samuel Burkett, and went to be with his Lord Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in a facility in Corrigan.
Ed surrendered to the Lord at Farrington Baptist Church in Houston where he served as a Deacon. Once he knew his calling was to serve the Lord, he attended Decatur Baptist College (now Dallas Baptist University) and California Baptist University. Ed loved his Lord and was passionate in helping to lead others to His saving grace. Bro. Burkett planted churches in California and pastored several in Oklahoma and Texas. As a working cowboy, he always had a special connection with animals, especially horses. Ed was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. All his grandchildren called Granddad as their own “prayer warrior” and they were the joy of his life. Ed left a legacy for all who were blessed to have known him, and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 72 years, Joyce Windsor Burkett of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Connie Burkett of Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Buster Matchett of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Heather and Adam Winningham, Kristen and Brad Henley, Christopher and Maria Pinner, Casey and Debbie Pinner, Travis and Briana Pinner; great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Kristian, and Kynli Pinner, Averi, Mason and Andrew Pinner, Luke Pinner, Maesley Kate Henley, Bri Winningham; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Pinner, Casey Pinner, Travis Pinner, Buster Matchett, Adam Winningham, and Brad Henley.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Friendship Sunday School Class at Huntington First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to thank the staff of Corrigan Long Term Care Center for their excellent care of Mr. Burkett.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
