Funeral services for Jim Gordon Bell, 89, of Pollok will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Bickley and Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Pollok Cemetery.
Mr. Bell was born November 3, 1930 in Pollok, Texas to the late Lettie Joy “Joyde” (Durham) and James Fredrick “Jim” Bell, and died Friday, June 5, 2020 in a hospital in Houston.
Mr. Bell was a lifelong resident of Pollok. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a self-made rancher and a member of the American Hereford Association. He was also in the timber business and was an auctioneer. Mr. Bell was a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Jim Randall Bell and wife Brenda, Raymond Bell, Liborio Arredondo, all of Pollok; grandchildren, Kim Simmons, Misty Henderson, Josh Bell, Katie Vines, Caroline Henderson, Amber Bell, Jim Ryan Bell; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, McKenna, and Myles Simmons, Ashley and Payton Davis, Hayze Bell, Christopher Isaacks, Katlynn Bryan, McCrae Bell, Cade and Cole Grimes, Jim Ryder Bell, Peyton Vines; sister, JoAnn Denby of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elise Bell; daughter, Bonnie Bell Allen; and grandson, Chad Grimes.
Pallbearers will be Ross Hicks, Curtis Parks, Tony Blake Denby, Brad Hamilton, Randy Duke, and Matt Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Redd, Tommy Parker, Todd Smith, Pete White, and Mark Hopper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pollok Cemetery Association, 302 Shirley Lane, Pollok, Texas 75969 or Old Redtown School, 241 Jim Bell Loop, Pollok, Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.