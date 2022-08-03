Funeral services for Pamela Stanley Stover, 61, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ford Adkins and Trish Harvill officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mrs. Stover was born July 30, 1961 in Houston, Texas, and died Monday, August 1, 2022 in Galveston. She resided in Lufkin most of her life and had been a Registered Nurse for many years. Mrs. Stover adored her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Cross Timbers Cowboy Church.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford L. Stover of Lufkin; parents, Geri (Brewer) and James Peterson of Lufkin; children and spouses, Matthew and Shanda Keely of Zavalla, Jennifer Smith and fiancé James Adams of Lufkin, Kendall and Jace Hooks of Zavalla, William and Denise Stover of Lufkin, Clay and Shannon Stover of Nacogdoches, Christopher and April Stover of Lufkin, and Sarah Stover of Lufkin; grandchildren, Erin Keely, Gunner Keely, Hunter Smith, Shelby Smith, Gracie Smith, Michael Jones, Bryli Hooks, Keely Hooks, and Bo Hooks; seven step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; sister, Ginger Stanley of Bacliff; brothers and sister-in-law, Rodney and Theresa Stanley of Lufkin, Nicholas Stanley of Lufkin, and Dallas Stanley of Dallas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Smith, Michael Jones, Colton Stover, Ethan Stover, Lance Hetrick, and Liam Stover.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Timbers Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 118, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
