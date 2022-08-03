Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Pamela Stanley Stover

Funeral services for Pamela Stanley Stover, 61, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ford Adkins and Trish Harvill officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.