Leia Renee (Ramos) Holcomb
Funeral services for Leia Rene (Ramos) Holcomb, 53, of Lufkin will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, with Dr. John Greene officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Leia was born on September 4, 1968, in Beaumont, Texas to Rita (Ramos) Dobbs, and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas.
Leia was the wife and mother of a blended family that included two sons, three adopted sons, and her best friend, partner and husband of 30 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with family, especially her grandkids. While there were some very difficult times over the years, she would have gladly endured them all over again to ensure that her family thrived as it does today.
Leia served the United States Probation in the Eastern District of Texas for over 20 years in various capacities and was recently promoted to a management position. She was a successful realtor in her prior career and was realtor of the year in 2000. While Leia was not what the world would consider a traditional leader, her gentle spirit, kind demeanor and eagerness to help, created the opportunities to share her faith, help people in the midst of their need and point them to the cross.
Leia matured in her faith as a born-again Christian and member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church for 30 years. In her younger years, she taught children’s church, children’s Sunday school classes and served in the AWANNAs program. As she grew in her faith, Leia came to realize that her family and work were the mission field given to her by God.
Leia is survived by her husband Kelley Holcomb, sons Brandon and Kellie Renfro, Bradley Stringer and Sarah Johnson, David Holcomb, Jason and April Holcomb, Micheal and Whitney Holcomb, her mother Rita and Barry Dobbs, her sister Tammy Carmicheal, twelve grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leia was proceeded in death by Raymond and Earline Ramos, who raised her, and her beloved nephew Cody Rogers.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Renfro, Bradley Stringer, Jason Holcomb and Micheal Holcomb.
The family extends a loving and tearful “thank you” to the staff members at Hospice in the Pines, y’all know who you are. Your kindness, compassion and prayers during a time of great difficulty made our loss a little less difficult to bare.
To all our prayer warrior friends (personal and work) who have been so diligent over the past months to bathe us in prayer, who have sent texts, cards or just words of encouragement...you helped us remember that God is with his children as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death.
In honor of Leia’s love of children, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Harmony Hill Baptist Church for the “Let the Children Come” building program. https://harmony-hill.org/giving-2/
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
