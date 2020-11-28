Glenn Bennefield
Glenn Blanton Bennefield was born in San Augustine, Texas on July 27, 1930 and passed away in Lufkin, Texas on November 19, 2020. A private graveside service was held on November 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas with Reverend Lynn Ashcraft officiating. A memorial service for friends and family will be held in the year 2021.
Glenn attended White Rock School and San Augustine High School. As a young teenager, he became interested in working on cars and this interest became a lifelong hobby.
Eager to leave the farm behind, Glenn took a job at Levingston Shipbuilding in Orange in 1947. Later that year, he married Jeanette Jenkins of Nacogdoches, and they settled in Orange. Together they raised their two daughters, Glenda and Debbie, with a focus on their church (Cove Baptist), education, and hard work.
Glenn worked at Levingston for over 39 years. One of his career highlights was helping build New York City’s Staten Island ferries especially the John F. Kennedy. Glenn also worked as a warehouseman for Industrial Technicians at DuPont and at Intercoastal Supply in Port Arthur, Texas.
Glenn continued to work on his antique cars for many years. When Glenn moved to Lufkin in 2015 his Model T and Model A moved with him. While in good health and living in Lufkin, Glenn attended First Baptist Church with daughter Glenda and his son-in-law Ernest.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of over 42 years, Jeanette (Jenkins) Bennefield; his parents Collie and Edna (Wood) Bennefield; his sister Mavis (Bennefield) Morrison; and his brother Bruce Bennefield.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda and Ernest King of Lufkin, Texas and Debbie and Benny Stevens of Granbury, Texas; his grandchildren and their spouses, Natalie (King) and Brandon Johnson, Elizabeth (King) and Scott Pittman, Colby and Beth Stevens, Suzanne (Stevens) and Chad Weldon; great-grandchildren, Caroline (Johnson) and her husband Josh Morrison, Peter Johnson, Mattie Pittman, Henry Pittman, Renee Stevens, River Stevens, Rory Weldon, and Shelby Weldon, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Th family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Joey Koch, Dr. Richard Roby, Parkwood in the Pines nurses and staff and CHI ICU nurse Lauren and especially the Hospice in the Pines nurses, Jennifer, Josh, Liz, Connie, Amanda and Matt.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.