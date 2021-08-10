Funeral services for Melba May Duran, 80, of Huntington will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Brother Charles M. Roberts, and Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Knight Cemetery.
Mrs. Duran was born April 29, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Minnie Horn Morgan and Robert E. Lee May, and died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at The Joseph House in Lufkin.
Mrs. Duran was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. She began her working career as a licensed beautician, then was involved in many entrepreneurial ventures with her husband, Jack. They owned and operated an ice cream truck, an insulated glass business, Lufkin Custom Marble, and Duran Pools & Spas. She enjoyed traveling and attending her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. Mrs. Duran was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Monica and Steve Ivy and Debra and Dr. David Palmer, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Lyndsey Smithhart and husband Seth of Huntington, Hunter Palmer of Miami, Florida, and Halee Palmer of College Station; great-granddaughter, Charli Smithhart of Huntington; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Mike Stubblefield of Huntington and Louise and Morty Halyard of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, James and Dorothy Morgan of Diboll; special cousin, Janie Hines; lifelong friend, Sheila Scogin; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Jack Duran; son, John Paul Duran; and twin great-granddaughters, Sophi and Elsi Smithhart.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Palmer, Bobby Hines, Jon Carswell, Dorey Stubblefield, Jeremy Ross, Josh Kaczynski, Ethan Gillespie, Bill Little, and Seth Smithhart.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915, or Knight Cemetery Association, c/o Louise Halyard, 1381 Box Car Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
