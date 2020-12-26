JoAnn Minton Ivey (Grigson)
Jo Ann went home with the Lord on December 15, 2020 at the age of 82 . She is survived by Five CHILDREN — Lewis and Shirley (Brewer), Tammy and David Droste, Vernon and Gloria (Martinez), Billy and Candace (Alvis), Jimmie Beth and Ted Palomera. Also Step son David and Brandy Grigson and son Jadon. 14 GRANDCHILDREN — Kristy Jane and Chuck Pierce, Brandy and William Soto, Bradford and Tabitha (Tarpley). Stefanie Droste. Veronica Ivey Nickens. Wendie and Jonathan Eichelberger, Georgia and Will Beamon, Christopher and Jessica (Roy), Tiffany and Manuel Perez, Maggie, Matthew, Madison and Abigail Ivey and Joey Palomera. 25 (plus) GREAT grandchildren. Three of her seven SIBLINGS — Louise (Pokey) Blake, Frances (Pesti) Mayo, James (Mutt) Minton and wife Sandra. Sisters in law — Nancy Minton and Rose Marie Minton. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins in the Minton and Ivey families. All whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, ex-husband Bobby Grigson, parents, Lewis and Jewel(Boykin) Minton, sister Joyce Minton Walsh Nofsker, brothers Sam Minton and Billy Frank Minton (Retired CSM, Army). Granddaughter Alyssa Ivey Williamson (daughter to her son Vernon. Alyssa died at 21 with Lupus). Nieces and Nephew — Terry and Susan Blake, Renee Minton, Patti and Chuck Walsh.
Jo Ann was born and raised in Diboll, Texas. She was a HS cheerleader and married a football star, Bill Ivey (Bill is on the Wall of Honor at DHS). She was a PTA Carnival Queen her Senior year. She spent years raising her family and as an HR Manager with Champion Paper. She retired, then went back to work for The American Cancer Society, where she got her family involved in Relay For Life. She worked with the Youth at Burke Baptist Church. Vacations yearly were with family and friends to Garner State Park. She traveled to several states including Alaska, Niagara Falls, New York and Hawaii. She made several trips with her siblings to her sister Joyce’s home in Pennsylvania. She made two trips to Europe with daughter Tammy and family. One to her German grandson Robert’s graduation (exchange student). One was a family genealogy trip to Scotland, England and Ireland. She loved being a Nana (Grandchildren) and Grandma (Great Grandchildren), teaching them how to cook and drive. She loved just talking and giving them advice. She collected roosters, angels, linens and dishes. She loved tending her Flowers until she couldn’t anymore. She loved time with her sisters, Pokey, Joyce, and Pesti and a couple of BFF(s) who were like sisters — Dale and DeeDee. She liked keeping up with everyone on Facebook. Pink was her favorite color.
Due to Covid, Service will be private for immediate family only.
Memorials can be made to the Diboll First United Methodist Church or the Bill and JoAnn Ivey Memorial Scholarship through the DHS Alumni Association. Send c/o Droste, 102 Norwood, Lumberton, Texas 77657.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Affinity Hospice and especially her caregivers Brianne, Melissa, Gayle, Janet and Cindy. We also want to Thank Castle Pines Nursing Home Staff and Diboll United Methodist Church. Everyone went above and beyond.
Hug Dad (and everyone) for us and we will see you again. As BC wrote, Go rest high Mom, your work on earth is done.
