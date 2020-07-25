Penny Diana Adams Penny Diana Adams passed away on July 22, 2020 in Nacogdoches, Texas. Penny was born on January 10, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas to parents, Carroll (Buddy) and Tony LaBar Williams. Penny graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and had a successful career as a Registered Nurse. She was the BEST I.V. Team Nurse at M.D. Anderson ever! Penny was the World’s BEST wife, mother, grandmother, and sister! She enjoyed birdwatching, crocheting/sewing, gardening and watching sports like the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR. Penny really enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and pets; especially family game nights. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carroll (Buddy) and Tony Williams; in-laws, Harry and Dovie Adams; sister, Gina Williams. She leaves behind her husband, John Adams; children, Angelina and Honey Bunny Katen III, and Joseph Adams; grandchildren, Arthur Katen IV, Krista Katen, and Kassidy and Rae Vasquez; siblings, Drue Williams, Scott Williams, and Bruce Williams; pets, Sadie, Kiko, Binx, Pumpkin, Too Many, Ms. Kitty, and Sweet Pea; and many other loved ones. There are no services scheduled at this time. Donations may be made to: Saint Francis Animal Rescue, 13174 N. US HWY 69, Pollok, Texas 75969, 936-240-8870. Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches, Texas.
