Graveside services for Marie B. Squyres, 82, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the Fairview Cemetery, with Bro. Myrton Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Squyres was born June 17, 1939 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Bernice (Reeves) and Jack Bryan Smothers. She passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Squyres was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was retired from the medical field as an RN. Mrs. Squyres was a member of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Thomas (Gene) Squyres; children and their spouses, Jerri Squyres, Bryan and Brenda Squyres, Jay and Elaine Squyres, Anne Childress, and James and Bridgett Squyres; grandchildren, Tyson and Tonya Driver, Tommy Childress and fiancée Ashlyn Pigg, Morgan Squyres, Shelby Childress, Zack and Miranda Squyres, Colleen and Gabe Sumner; great-grandchildren, Hunter Driver, Case Lee Driver, Gunnar Childress, Cade Sumner, Pierson Sumner, Jo Lynn Baker and Walker Baker; and brother, Freddie Smothers and wife June.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Squyres was preceded in death by her brother, Bryan Smothers.
Pallbearers will be Tyson Driver, Tommy Childress, Gabe Sumner, Zack Squyres, Brian Carico and Scott Childress.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren, Hunter Driver, Case Lee Driver, Gunnar Childress, Cade Sumner, Pierson Sumner, Jo Lynn Baker and Walker Baker.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
