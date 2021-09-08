Leroy Albert Peterson
Funeral services for Leroy Albert Peterson, 67, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Johnny Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Peterson was born August 1, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Juanita (Smith) and Clayburn Albert Peterson, and died Monday, September 6, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Peterson was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He was a maintenance supervisor at Norbord for 22 years. Mr. Peterson loved camping, fishing, hunting, and going to the beach. He attended Brother’s Keeper Church.
Survivors include his son, Martin Peterson of Tyler; daughter, Kristy Thompson of Lufkin; grandsons, Jesse Courtney and his partner Simone Kia of Lufkin and Riley Thompson of Frisco; great-granddaughters, Bella Courtney and Bonnie Courtney, both of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Delbert Wayne and Karen Peterson, Alton Ray and Wanda Peterson, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clay Douglas Peterson; grandson, Michael Bruce Courtney; and sister, Joyce Peterson.
Pallbearers will be listed in the service folder.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.