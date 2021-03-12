Courtney Leann Peterson White
Funeral services for Courtney Leann Peterson White, 33, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wesley Conner officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. White was born August 4, 1987 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, March 6, 2021 in a Tyler hospital. She was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. Mrs. White loved to fish and sing karaoke, but most of all she loved her family time. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Frank White of Lufkin; daughter, Morgan White of Lufkin; sons, Hunter White, Preston White, and Grayson White, all of Lufkin; granddaughter, Aurora Pillows of Huntington; parents, Wanda (Weeks) and Alton “Pete” Peterson of Lufkin; sister, Lindsey Peterson of Lufkin; niece, Morgan Peterson of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Janie White of Lufkin; and lifelong friend, Jennifer Jones of Kirbyville.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Claburn and Mary Peterson, L.D. and Marie Brooks, Chesley Weeks, and Elise Marie Haney; brother-in-law, Billy White; and father-in-law, Lee White.
Pallbearers will be Waylon Terry, Preston White, Johnny Flores, Chad Conner, Martin Peterson, and Eric Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter White and Grayson White.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
