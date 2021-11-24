John A. “Big John” McCarty of Lufkin was born August 26, 1927 in Keltys, Texas to John W. McCarty and Sue Ann Dixon McCarty. He passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the age of 94. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen Collmorgen McCarty of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Deniece McCarty of Lufkin, Jim and Shasta McCarty of Huntington; granddaughters, Sara White and husband Quentin of Lufkin, Cali Hollers and husband Brian of Lufkin, and Darian Womack of Nacogdoches; great-grandchildren, Landry White, Everli Hollers, and Easton Womack; and numerous other relatives.
John was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Marie Langford, Marguerite Lawrence, and Becky Ward; and brother, John W. McCarty.
John served his country by joining the United States Air Force in 1945, where he worked as an airplane mechanic. He returned home after his service and went to work for Lufkin Industries, working there for more than 40 years, before retiring in 1986.
During the course of his life, John very much enjoyed hunting and fishing with special friends, Troy Tullos, Johnnie Jones, Andy Anderson, and Grady Grimes, to name a few. He also enjoyed taking his family on camping trips to various lakes and rivers in East Texas. John was a very talented craftsman and could make just about anything out of wood or metal. John loved his family and went above and beyond in the care of his parents and sisters in their final years, as well as in the care of his wife, Helen, who has suffered with Alzheimer’s disease for the last 10 years. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends and never forgotten.
The family would like to express special thanks to Bridgett of Hospice in the Pines for her selfless care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
