Basil Edward Sims
Funeral services for Basil Edward Sims, 64, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene and Brother Keith Woolf officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Sims was born January 1, 1957 in Fort Worth, Texas to Mary (Halbert) and the late Henry Sims, and died Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Mr. Sims attended Baylor University, Stephen F. Austin State University, and graduated with his Master of Science degree from The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Mr. Sims was the Director of Development for DP Solutions for 25 years. He was also an adjunct professor at Angelina College and formerly at The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Mr. Sims enjoyed participating in many different hobbies. He was introduced to knitting by his son, Drew, and it quickly became a favorite pastime. He enjoyed knitting pieces and gifting them to others. Mr. Sims also gained a passion for gardening from his father and was known to have an array of plants. Baking, cooking and grilling were also favorite hobbies of Mr. Sims. He was known for his specialties of homemade bread and pineapple biscuits, which are favorites of his son, Jordan.
Singing was also a large part of Mr. Sims’ life. He served the Lord through music and held music minister positions at Cross Road Baptist Church, Clawson Baptist Church, and Parkview Baptist Church. Mr. Sims was an active and faithful member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church where he was involved with the praise team, ensemble, and musicals.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Sims of Lufkin; sons, Drew Sims of Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada, Jordan Sims and wife Cheryl of Lufkin; mother, Mary Sims of Wylie; sisters, Donella Ware and husband Don of Fort Worth, Lydia Goodroe and husband Alan of Lucas; mother-in-law, Shirley Woolf of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Keith Woolf and wife Gretchen of Lufkin; grandsons, Travis Garvin and Brody Garvin, both of Lufkin; granddaughter, Megan Bennett of Lufkin; great-grandsons, Cooper Meece and Beau Meece, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law, Dalton Woolf; and brother-in-law, Jon Paul Woolf.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Childress, Randy Nichols, Bruce Love, Billy Forrest, Micah Shaffer, and Bryan Compton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Levi, T.R. McLaughlin, David Plunk, Harmony Hillsingers, Harmony Ensemble, and the DP Solutions Software Development Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Hill Baptist Church Let The Children Come (LTCC) building fund, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.