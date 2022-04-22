Graveside services for LaDonna Louise Stapleton, 78, of Huntington, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 in the Sims/Rocky Hill Cemetery, with Bro. Bobby Wilson officiating.
LaDonna was born September 4, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Ida Maude (Berwick) and Elton Wright. She passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her residence.
LaDonna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed doing yardwork at her house, cooking at holiday times for her family, and sewing. She was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, LaDonna and Robert Walker; son and daughter-in-law, Albert Ray and Kim Blalock; daughter, Martha Lena Alexander; son, Dustin Blalock; grandchildren, Michael Blalock and wife Jennifer, Neatha Flemon, Hunter Blalock, Chase Blalock and wife Brayli, and Robert Gabriel Walker; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Day’Onna, Daniel, and Gannon; brother, Rayford Wright and wife Linda; and nephews, Allen and Jerry Hill and Keith and Ray Wright.
In addition to her parents, LaDonna was preceded in death by her husband, C. L. Stapleton; sister, Martha Ann Hill and husband Jimmy; and nephew, Tommy Hill.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.