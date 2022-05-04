Michael D. Pyle, of Apple Springs, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 66, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his beloved family. Michael was born on January 10, 1956, in Houston, Texas to parents, Peledge Pyle and Odevia (Richardson) Pyle. Michael was a hard-working man. He was always reliable and dependable. He was selfless and always put others before himself. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren especially. He enjoyed raising his cattle, fishing and he especially loved being active while spending time on his “donkey”, (aka side by side or mule). Michael was all around a good man. He belonged as a long-time member of the Pipe Fitters Union. Michael leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Donna Pyle; daughter, Deanna Turner; sons: Shane Pyle and wife, Talycia, and Cody Pyle and GeorgElla; stepson, Danny Russell and wife, Angela; sister, Phyllis Keith; grandchildren: Taylor, Tori, Timmy, Brady, and Jacob; nieces: Dawn and husband, Brian Lenzmeier, Misty, and Shelby and Klint Rosser; and a host of other relatives, and many friends also survive. Michael is preceded in death by his loving parents, Peledge Payle and Odevia Pyle; brother, Roy Lynn Pyle; and sister, Audrey LeBlanc. The family will receive visitors beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, Texas. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Groveton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Whittlesey officiating. Interment will follow the services in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs, Texas Pallbearers: Clyde Loftin, James Anderson, Bill Conner, Danny Tullos, Kevin Holland, Scott Turner, and Larry Turner. Honorary Pallbearers: Benny Burke, Joey Townsend Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
