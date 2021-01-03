Charles Davis Coleman was born Aug. 1, 1942, and died Dec. 6, 2020. Charles was a husband and a father. Survived by his wife Betty and five children: daughters Tracey Morongal and Jennifer Shaw, and three sons, Greg Shaw, Jack Coleman and Louis Stefanos; and brother Kenneth Layon. Charles grew up in Lufkin and played on the Pony League baseball team that won the World Series championship in ’57 and ’59. He worked for the radio station in Lufkin, moved to Dallas, worked for Channel 11, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and worked in the car business until retiring. He had so many friends and he was a wonderful man who will be missed and never forgotten.