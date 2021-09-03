Roger Cheney
Services for Roger Cheney, 58, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. today in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Cheney was born Jan. 14, 1963, and died Aug. 31, 2021, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Billy Christopher Sr.
Services for Billy Christopher Sr., 70, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Christopher was born Jan. 26, 1951, in Garrison and died Aug. 28, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home.
Billy Wayne Graham
Graveside services for Billy Wayne Graham, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Huntington Cemetery. Billy was born Feb. 25, 1942, and died Sept. 1, 2021.
Ernest ‘Mackie’ Hill
Ernest “Mackie” Hill, 64, of Lufkin, was born Jan. 23, 1957, in Monroe, Louisiana, and died Sept. 1, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Aundrea Martin
Services for Aundrea Martin, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the New Life Church. Interment will follow in the Lacy Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Mortuary.
Jonathan Riviere
Services for Jonathan Riviere, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Riviere was born Nov. 3, 1956, in Roseau, Dominica, West Indies, and died Aug. 24, 2021, in Lufkin.
R. L. Ross
Graveside services for R. L. Ross, 74, of Ratcliff, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the McKelvey Cemetery in Tadmor. Mr. Ross was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Alto and died Aug. 25, 2021, in Nacogdoches. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Olanda Cepeda Ruth
Services for Olanda Cepeda Ruth, 52, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Ruth was born March 24, 1969, in San Augustine and died Aug. 22, 2021, in Lufkin.
Harold Edwin ‘Harry’ Scroggins Jr. and Teresa Lynn Scroggins
Graveside services for Harold Edwin Scroggins Jr., 59, and Teresa Lynn Scroggins, 60, both of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Homer Cemetery. Mr. Scroggins was born Feb. 13, 1962, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 25, 2021, in Lufkin. Mrs. Scroggins was born May 7, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York, and died Aug. 31, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Joe Paul Stovall
Services for Joe Paul Stovall, 77, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 7. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Stovall was born July 24, 1944, in Lufkin and died Sept. 2, 2021, in Lufkin.
Carl E. Thomas
Services for Carl E. Thomas, 61, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at First United Methodist Church in Corrigan. Graveside services will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery with military honors and under the auspices of the Corrigan Masonic Lodge #1103 A.F. & A.M. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Thomas was born Feb. 25, 1960, in Baytown, and died Aug. 31, 2021, in Houston.
Charlie Wright
Services for Charlie Wright, 49, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Wright was born Oct. 17, 1971, in Woodville and died Aug. 21, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
