Funeral services for Leslie Massey Staggs, 95, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with his son Brother Larry Staggs and Brother Roger Fancher officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Staggs was born July 29, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Mable Wasson (Massey) and Edmund Lawrence Staggs, and died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Lufkin.
Formerly of Houston, Mr. Staggs had resided in Lufkin for many years. He served six years in the U.S. Navy, during World War II and the Korean Conflict, and was active Reserve for three years in Louisiana. He graduated from Louisiana Tech and for 60 years was Project Manager for various construction companies.
Mr. Staggs was a great provider, husband and father to his family. He loved music and singing and enjoyed writing children’s music. He served as Chaplain for the American Legion #113 for a few years, was a member of the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association, and had been a Deacon at Bald Hill Baptist Church for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Elsie (Blair) Staggs of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Mary Staggs of Lufkin, Mark and Diana Staggs of Crowley, Alan and Donna Staggs of Mineola; and Paul and Becky Staggs of Mineral Wells; grandchildren and spouses, Sarah and Joseph Guedry, Micah and Brittany Staggs, Nathan and Melissa Staggs, Matthew and Jessica Staggs, Jessica and Vance Shivers, Ruth Staggs, Jacob and Michelle Staggs, Phillip Staggs, JoAnna and Nicholas Gaines, Emily and Michael Leykum, and Lydia and Robert Rolison; great-grandchildren, Blake, Kate, Lily, Eliana, Cruse, Luke, June, Adelyn, Ainsley, Wesley, Gwyne, Talia, Leonidas, Jaycen, Henry, and Alayna Joy; a special person he considered like a son, Robert Welch of Conroe; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence Staggs, Charles Staggs, and Leonard Dale Staggs; and sister, Barbara McBride.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Micah Staggs, Nathan Staggs, Matthew Staggs, Jacob Staggs, Phillip Staggs, Joseph Guedry, Vance Shivers, Nicholas Gaines, Michael Leykum, and Robert Rolison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Tant, Larry Wright, Doyle Murray, and Members of the American Legion Post #113.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
