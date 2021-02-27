John Kent “JK” Taylor
Services for John Kent “JK” Taylor, 80, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton.
Mr. Taylor was born January 6, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Sybil (Sharrod) and Sam George Taylor. He passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Taylor was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed being with his grandchildren. He loved to fish, hunt and golf and was a Dallas Cowboy fan. He was retired from Union Pacific Railroad, following 42 years of employment.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Taylor; son and daughter-in-law, Donnie Kent and Marilyn Taylor; granddaughter, Tammie Renee Smith and husband Richard; daughter, Debra Dean Modisette; son, John
Chris Taylor; daughter, Jennifer Taylor; stepdaughter, Elaine Blair; stepson, Harold David Rushing; stepson, Timmy Rushing; stepson, Robert Juneau; stepdaughter, Rosliand Barrett; sister, Kay Pederson; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Taylor, Jeremy Sowell, Matthew Sowell, Noah Sowell, Charles Wood and Robert Juneau.
Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Blair.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
