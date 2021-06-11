Barbara Linda Ellerbee
Barbara Linda Ellerbee, 82, Yukon, Oklahoma and formerly of Wells, Texas, went to meet her Lord on June 8, 2021 after a long illness. Linda, as she was known by family and friends, remained active until about a month before her death. She was a member of First Christian Church, Yukon and Fort Reno Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Throughout her life, she unselfishly volunteered her time to various charities and helping others. As a true Southern woman, she loved sweetened iced tea and rarely left the house without makeup, lipstick and fashion jewelry that matched her outfit. She was proud of her home and known as an excellent cook.
Linda married her childhood sweetheart, Jerry Donald Ellerbee, on August 22, 1956, in Wells, Texas. They lived in various places and settled in Yukon where they raised their children. After Jerry retired, they returned to Wells, Texas, where Linda had a small shop, Linda’s Southern Treasures. They moved back to Yukon in 2010 to be closer to family.
Linda was born on April 11, 1939, in Cherokee county, Texas, daughter of Horace Clayton Johnson and Mable Venette Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, L.C. Johnson, all of Wells, Texas; her husband of 62 years and a son, Jerry Clayton Ellerbee. Survivors include a son, Jerry L. (Susan) Ellerbee; daughter Deanna (Mrs. Doug) Harvey, both of Yukon; six grandchildren- Jeremy Ellerbee, Yukon; Jason (Niki) Ellerbee of Kansas City; Justin (Kenzi) Harvey, J.C. (Meghan) Harvey, Joshua (Felicia) Harvey, and Julianne Harvey, all of Yukon and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family requests donations be made in Linda’s name to Pets and People, Yukon, or the American Cancer Society.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at the First Christian Church, Yukon, OK, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.
Online condolence may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
