Jacquelyn “Jackie” Parker
Graveside services for Jacquelyn “Jackie” Parker, 71, of Pollok will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Patrick Eddings officiating.
Mrs. Parker was born April 26, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nora Mae (Allen) and Jasper Benjamin “Jack” Nerren, and died Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Parker resided in Pollok most of her life. She taught at Central ISD for 30 years and created the Kelly Kickers drill team at Central High School. She loved to read and always had a book with her. Mrs. Parker enjoyed cooking and gardening, was an excellent seamstress, and never missed her grandchildren’s games and activities.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Matthew Parker and wife Kim of Nacogdoches, daughter, Andi Wilson and husband J.R. of Lufkin; grandchildren, Aiden Parker, Avery Parker, Parker Dickerson, Abi Dickerson, Chyian Wilson, and Dakota Wilson; sister, Georgia Helen Palmore of Nacogdoches; niece and best friend, Suzie Jones and husband Jerry of Nacogdoches; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carrol Parker; brother, Wayne Nerren; and sister, Betty Davis.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
