Lesli Hope Wisener
Funeral services for Lesli Hope Wisener, 33, of Zavalla will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bald Hill Baptist Church with Brother Roger Fancher officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Lesli Hope Wisener was born to Larry Wisener and Lucy Lazarine Robinson in Lufkin, Texas November 28, 1988.
Lesli was the proud mom to the love of her life, Kyson. Being a mother was her greatest joy. Her and Kyson’s adventures together started halfway across the world in Vicenza, Italy. From there they moved to North Carolina, Louisiana, and finally back home to their family in the great State of Texas. Together they enjoyed listening to music, playing sports, riding horses, and just enjoying the bond between a mother and son.
Lesli truly valued family and she made no secret of that. Her smile could light up a room and her caring nature comforted many during her career as a caregiver. She had a special way with the elderly and enjoyed being a trusted support for the families when they were unable to be there.
The bond she shared with her siblings was one that every brother and sister hopes for. She was the baby of the family, and her mom and dad were often teased by the other children that she was the favorite, but the truth was she was all of their favorite, I mean...she was after all the baby.
Lesli’s life faced many trials and tribulations but her faith in the Lord never wavered. She stood daily on one of her favorite Bible verses, Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. When Lesli closed her eyes for the last time here on earth, we find peace knowing when she opened them again, she was face to face with Jesus. The world is a little dimmer here on earth to all of those who love her, but heaven sure is brighter.
Survivors include her son, Kyson Bynum of Zavalla; mother and stepfather, Lucy (Lazarine) and James Robinson of Huntington; father and stepmother, Larry and Sharon Wisener of Bald Hill; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lacy and Jerry Lynch and Laura and Wayne Beam, all of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Luke and Amber Wisener of Huntington; stepsisters and brothers-in-law, Shelly and Ryan Reynolds of Bald Hill, Lindsey Walker, Ashley and Shaun Fann, and Doris Robinson, all of Huntington; nieces and nephews, Kaylee McArthur, Kayden McArthur, Jathyn Lynch, Braxton Eaves, Kelsey McArthur, Halle Eaves, Jeremiah McArthur, all of Huntington, Kinley Reynolds of Bald Hill, Madison Beam, Hunter Beam, Jarred Lynch, Lane Wisener, Ainsley Wisener, and Jackson Lynch, all of Huntington; grandmother, Linda Beth Wisener of Bald Hill; lifelong friend, Brittany Oliver of Bald Hill; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Wisener and J.V. and Josephine Lazarine; uncle, David Wisener; and stepbrother, Junior Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Logan Weeks, Kyle Oliver, Luke Wisener, Jerry Lynch, Wayne Beam, and Jordan Wisener.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jathyn Lynch, Jeremiah McArthur, Hunter Beam, Jarred Lynch, Lane Wisener, Jackson Lynch and Braxton Eaves.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bald Hill Baptist Church, 128 Leon Tillman Road, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
