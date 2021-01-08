Claude M. Brookshire
Funeral services for Claude M. Brookshire, 77, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Seth Bowman officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Brookshire was born May 10, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Myrtle (Oliver) and Manring Brookshire, and died Sunday, January 3, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Brookshire resided in Lufkin most of his life. He owned and operated Brookshire Bail Bonds for many years. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. Brookshire was an avid Houston Astros fan, loved Elvis and enjoyed playing dominoes.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (McClendon) Brookshire of Lufkin; daughter, Leshia Brookshire of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Jerrie Brookshire of Lufkin and Richard and Stephanie Brookshire of Lufkin; stepson and daughter-in-law, Josh and Jody Smithheart of Spring; grandchildren and spouses, Brandon Bonner, Ashton and Michael Dillard, Mallori and Wesley James, Ryan and Mackenzie Brookshire, Collin Brookshire and fiancée Micah Jordan, Holly and Alex Newcomb, and Hannah Brookshire; step-grandchildren, Issac Crager and Craig Smithheart; great-grandchildren, Shane Dillard, Caroline James, Holden James, Parker Brookshire, and Sutter Brookshire; sister, Maurine Sarayno of Pasadena; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J.D., R.T., Jimmy and Charles Brookshire, and Leroy “Buck” Green; and sisters, Arlie Earls, Mildred Goddard, Betty Hurst, Helen Starkweather, and Barbara Smith.
Pallbearers will be Russell Olds, Roy Scruggs, John VanNatta, Joey Davidson, Barry Saucier, Bryant Jones, Johnny Due, and Jason Bridges.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Rhoden, Carl Smith, Tom Selman, Kent Henson, and Danny Anders.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2005 Ford Chapel Road, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
