Paul Willis Massey Sr.
Memorial services for Paul Willis Massey Sr., 62, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Massey was born Jan. 9, 1959, and died March 2, 2021, at his residence.
Elizabeth 'Liz' Roach
Graveside services for Elizabeth “Liz” Roach, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Tiger Town Cemetery in Paris. Elizabeth “Liz” was born Nov. 5, 1936, and died March 22, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.