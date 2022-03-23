Mass of Christian Burial for Beatriz Trevino, 80, of Diboll will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Trevino was born September 6, 1941 in Villa de Guadalupe, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Catalina (Garcia) and Policarpio Villanueva, and died Monday, March 21, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Trevino was a homemaker. She made rosaries and enjoyed traveling and quilting. Most of all she loved her family. Mrs. Trevino was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Maria Beatriz L. Trevino of Houston, Aida Archer of Alabama, Anna Delia Trevino and Albert Eugene Holmes of Lufkin, Hector, Jr. and Dawn Trevino of Spring, Rosa Elia Trevino of Lufkin, and Maria Trevino and Manuel Chagolla, Jr. of Diboll; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Maria and Pedro Olvera, Juan Pablo Villanueva, Jesus and Maggie Villanueva, and Juan Jose Villanueva; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hector Trevino, Sr.; and brother, Domingo Villanueva.
Pallbearers will be Hector Trevino, Jr., Manuel Chagolla, Jr., Albert Eugene Holmes, Jose Guadalupe Lopez, Jr., Jose Manuel Garcia, Jr., Diesel Stanaland, Angel Moron, and Page Knight Archer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowry Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
