James Cecil Weaver
Services for James Cecil Weaver, 58, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Denzel Vithanage officiating.
James was born on Sunday, December 2, 1962 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late I. Cecile (McLaughlin) Weaver and P. Merle Weaver. He left this earthly world on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
James was a devoted husband, father, and brother. He loved working on and tinkering with cars and could fix anything. He also enjoyed cooking for his family. He had been employed at Brookshire Brothers Warehouse. James was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Weaver of Lufkin; son, Ryan Weaver of Lufkin, sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and David Burris of Lufkin; brother-in-law, James “Jim” Gillenwater of Lufkin; niece, Crystal Sinclair; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris and Raymond Charanza; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret and Terry Akers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Cathy Charanza and Johnny and Melanie Charanza; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other family members.
Memorial contributions in James’ memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, 7670 Woodway Drive, Unit 230, Houston, TX 77063.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
