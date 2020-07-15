Funeral services for Ken Reeves, 80, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Brother Charles M. Roberts and Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Ken was born June 21, 1940 in Diboll, Texas to the late Iva (Whitaker) and James Bolden Reeves, and died Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
While growing up in Lufkin, Ken played multiple sports and was an all-district basketball player for Lufkin High School. In his later years he played volleyball, softball and golf. He was a great teammate and enjoyed the camaraderie.
Following his graduation from Lufkin High School in 1958, Ken went on to receive his Pharmacist Degree from the University of Houston. He worked for many pharmacies until he was blessed to open Timberland Discount Pharmacy along with partner Gary Hendrick, which allowed him to share his gifts of giving and selflessness. He thought of his co-workers and customers as his extended family. Throughout the years many of them considered him a father/grandfather figure. Ken knew his customers loved him because he and the pharmacy was voted “Best Pharmacist” and “Best Pharmacy” numerous times.
Ken loved being outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, or just working. He loved chasing the big bucks and ops. We all know the bucks and fish got a little bigger each time the story was told.
Ken’s wife Mary Ann was the love of his life. He always made sure she was taken care of first and would never leave her side in times of sickness. He was a devoted husband and a great father. Ken was very proud of his children Kendra and Wes and daughter-in-law Angie, and always enjoyed being with them. He was his grandkids’ biggest cheerleader. They could always count on him being at every event whether it was a dance recital or a sporting event.
Ken faithfully served in numerous areas of need at Denman Avenue Baptist Church for 50+ years. He served as a deacon and was the best catfish fryer. Ken put his faith in Jesus Christ at a young age. He shared his faith with many through his words and the way he lived his life. He will be greatly missed but we take comfort in knowing we will see him again.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Pope) Reeves of Lufkin; daughter, Kendra Reeves of Lufkin and Mike Lindell of Minnesota; son and daughter-in-law, Wes and Angie Reeves of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jake Reeves, Alex Reeves and Carson Reeves; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Phyllis Pope of Beaumont; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Jane Reeves; and sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Jimmy Loomer.
Pallbearers will be John Reeves, Craig Coleman, Ricky Gay, Bobby Pope, Eric Pope, Carson Reeves, Jake Reeves, and Dannie Daniels.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Blackman, Lloyd Havard, Glenn Cox, James Cox, Ardie Dixon, Mike Lindell, and Gary Hendrick.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Lufkin West Camp, P.O. Box 1831, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
