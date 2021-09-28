Memorial services for Gary A. Hansen, 78, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Tanner Crawford officiating. The family requests attendees to wear masks. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hansen was born July 1, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Arthur and Helen (Smith) Hansen, and passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hospice in the Pines.
Mr. Hansen resided in Lufkin for 30 years. He retired from Lockheed Martin but previously worked in the forest products industry for 35 years. He proudly serviced his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Naval Air for 10 years including one tour in Vietnam. After retiring, Mr. Hansen volunteered once a week at the Charlie Wilson VA Center for 12 years as a steward on the transportation bus for VA patients in route to the Houston VA Hospital. Known as “Mr. Gary,” his greatest joy was substitute teaching at Hudson ISD. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M., a 32nd Scottish Rite Mason, and a Shriner. Mr. Hansen was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Ann Hansen of Lufkin; daughters, Kimber Baumann and husband Carl of Pearland, Tamera Barker of Lufkin; grandchildren, Breanna Crawford and husband Tanner, Brayden Barker, Trey Baumann; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan and Michelle Hansen of Lake Chelan, Washington, Glenn and Penny Hansen of Port Townsend, Washington; brother-in-law, Scott Jacobson of Longview, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Upton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675, Tunnels to Towers at www.t2t.org, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
Our family would like to personally thank all the physicians and nursing staff at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital who worked tirelessly to take care of Gary for the past three months. A special thanks to Dr. RaviKumar who not only is a talented surgeon but remains a part of our family. Thank you to Hospice in the Pines who made Gary’s last days comfortable and dignified. And many thanks to our dear friends who have endlessly supported our family through phone calls, text messages, and prayers. We are truly grateful.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.