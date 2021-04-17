Candice Hudspeth
Funeral services for Candice Hudspeth, 49, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Carmona Community Church in Corrigan with Charlie Hodge officiating. Interment will follow at Carmona Cemetery.
Mrs. Hudspeth was born January 27, 1972 in Woodville, Texas, to Jerry Lee Hudspeth, Sr. and Betty Lois (Watts) Hudspeth, and died Monday, April 12, 2021 in Lufkin.
She loved raising her poodles. Mrs. Hudspeth liked to go fishing, plant flowers in her garden and decorate. She always enjoyed new adventures.
Mrs. Hudspeth is survived by her husband, Robert Cantu of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Colton and Larah Dewberry of Corrigan; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Patrick Redmond of West Monroe, LA; grandsons, Gunner Dewberry of Corrigan, Garrett Dewberry of Corrigan, and Gatlin Dewberry of Corrigan; granddaughters, Chevi Redmond and Brileigh Redmond of West Monroe, LA; parents, Betty and Jerry Hudspeth, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Hudspeth, Jr. and Penny Hudspeth; nephew and wife, Justin and Lexi Hudspeth of Apple Springs; niece and husband, Katie and Michael Davis of Hudson; and great nieces, Addi Hudspeth of Apple Springs and Lily Davis of Hudson.
Mrs. Hudspeth was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Lily Hodge and Willie Mae Holcomb; and great-grandmother, Ada Holcomb.
Pallbearers will be Chad Bailey, Dwayne Wallace, Justin Hudspeth, Patrick Redmond, Ryan Allen and Scott Hodge.
Honorary pallbearer is Stephen Parnell.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 at Carmona Community Church in Corrigan.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
