Sharon Ann Wittenburg of Woodway, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Friday evening, March 5, 2021. Sharon was born on November 26, 1943 in Waco. Her parents were Frank and Mildred Smith.
Sharon was married to Marvin Wittenburg in 1964 and was the mother of three children, Linnea, Jon and Maria. She lived in the Lufkin and Longview areas for several years before returning to Waco in retirement in 2004. For most of her working career Sharon served as a teacher’s aide and retired as children librarian for the T. L. L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll Texas. She also shared in ministry as a dedicated pastor’s wife at several churches in East Texas.
Sharon was preceded in death by both of her parents and by her brother Charles Ritchie in 2013.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Marvin Wittenburg of Woodway and three children and their families: Linnea Bennett and husband Tony of Austin, Jon Wittenburg and his wife Teresa of Oakland, Texas and Maria Wideman and her husband Bo of Woodway. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Josiah Bennett and wife Tina, Walker Samford and wife Amanda, Haley Samford, Andrew Bennett, Hannah Wideman, Sophie Wideman, Will Johniken, Emma Johniken and Jon D Wittenburg and by four great-grandchildren, Gabe, Zuri, Hardin and Junia. She is survived by brother Jim Smith and his wife Kathy of Whitewater, Wisconsin and aunt Bobbi Blankenstein of Longview as well as other family and dear friends.
The funeral service is at Grace Garden Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 9th at 10:00 am and family visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday evening. Pastors Steve Cowart and Robert Buchanan will be officiating with Rev. Harley Gordon saying the prayer at the graveside. Interment is at Rosemound Cemetery.
