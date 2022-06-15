James Mantooth, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday June 8, 2022. Memorial services will be held on Friday June 17, 2022 2:00pm at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. He will be buried at Garden of Memories in Lufkin, Texas.
Jim was born November 27, 1940 in Lufkin, Texas. He was the only child of his parents, Henry and Percy Lee. He married Suzanne Sherburne on Feb 4, 1967 and they lived happily together for the past 55 years. They have one son, Kevin.
Jim enjoyed a career in the drilling industry, designing and selling drill bits for large equipment. He and Suzanne made many friends as they moved around the country. They met in Houston, Texas and also lived in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Missouri before settling in Arlington, Texas. Eventually, Jim started his own consulting company TerraTex Services, which he ran until his passing. He loved his work and relationships and would never officially retire.
Jim loved hunting deer near his hometown and gunsmithing as a hobby. He loved to socialize, play cards, dance, laugh and celebrate. He loved cars and owned quite a few across his lifetime. He enjoyed watching the Cowboys, Rangers, Indy 500 and NASCAR and followed them with passion. He enjoyed ice cream, cigars and appreciated a good cocktail.
He loved watching his son grow up, hanging out with his daughter-in-law Emily and bragging about his cherished grandchildren. He loved dachshunds and treated his dogs as additional children. Most of all, he loved his wife Suzanne. They traveled the world, went on many cruises, laughed at many parties and cared for each other daily until his passing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Suzanne Mantooth and his son, Kevin Mantooth (Emily). He has two grandchildren, Fletcher Mantooth and Violet Mantooth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Dachshund Lovers of Texas Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.