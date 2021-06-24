Funeral services for Ginger Faith Lumpkin, 68, of Huntington will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Jeff Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.
Mrs. Lumpkin was born November 24, 1952 in Monroeville, Alabama to the late Julia B. (Castillow) and Busey Leonard Flowers, and died Saturday, June 19, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Lumpkin’s grandchildren were her most favorite things in her life. Everyone always remembers her smile and laughter and how much fun she was to be with. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, loved antiques and old fashioned recipes. She made the best fried chicken and mashed potatoes! Mrs. Lumpkin was a Registered Nurse. She loved nursing and taking care of people, and she was a selfless caretaker.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Berquist of Huntington; son, Randy Parrish of Carthage; daughters, Allison Parrish of Lufkin, Jennifer Rogers and husband Jeff of Rockfield, Kentucky; stepdaughter, Lindsey Berquist of Houston; grandchildren, Brittany Lumpkin of Lufkin, Austin Parrish and Clayton Parrish, both of Carthage, Jasmine Rogers and Jasper Rogers, both of Rockfield, Kentucky, Xenos Berquist of Houston; great-grandchild, Jackson Mooty of Lufkin; siblings, Theresa Flowers, Leonard Flowers, Caroline Hardin and husband Jimmy, Busey Flowers, and Jeannie Mestres and husband Arnault, all of Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Ridge Hardin.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Kiper, Randy Parrish, Austin Parrish, Clayton Parrish, Jeff Rogers, and Leonard Flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Joe W. Elliott Hospitality House, 220 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.