Lorne Johnson
Services for Lorne Johnson, 56, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr.Johnson was born Aug. 29,1964, in Lufkin, died Oct. 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mae Lee Menefee
Services for Mae Lee Menefee, 94, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Menefee died Oct. 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
Melvin Ross
Graveside services for Melvin Ross, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr.Ross was born Feb. 11, 1953, in Alto and died Oct. 4, 2020, in Dallas.
Eddie Ray Sowell
Graveside services for Eddie Ray Sowell, 84, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the St. John Community Cemetery in San Augustine. Mr. Sowell was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Lufkin and died Oct. 2, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
